Petaluma car stolen out of Safeway parking lot, police say

A man accused of stealing a car from a supermarket parking lot in Petaluma Sunday morning was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, officials said.

Michael Langley, 45, of Petaluma was found in the stolen vehicle, officials added.

Shortly after 8:50 a.m., police received a report that a resident’s Ford Mustang was stolen from the parking lot of Safeway on south McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma while the resident shopped inside.

After nearly 45 minutes of receiving the call, officers patrolled the parking lot of the Sheraton hotel and found the car with Langley inside of it, authorities said.

Additional officers later arrived on scene to assist and Langley was taken into custody.

He was charged with vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle along with a violation of his court ordered probation.

Langley was later booked at the Sonoma County Jail and the stolen Ford Mustang was returned to the owner, officials said.

