Petaluma City Council revokes policing committee appointment for member labeled racist

The Petaluma City Council this week voted to remove a controversial member of a citizen-led policing committee following accusations of racist and offensive online behavior.

The council’s decision to remove Stefan Perez, 28, from the city’s Ad-Hoc Community Advisory Committee came Monday, as outrage over Perez’s past social media posts grew to a crescendo. Now booted from his position, Perez says he is mulling legal action against the city.

Spurred by last summer’s sweeping Black Lives Matter movement, the Petaluma City Council created the 28-member committee earlier this year to address simmering concerns about racism and inequity in Sonoma County’s second-largest city.

But the work of the committee, other members say, has been hindered by discussions of Perez’s behavior, leading some to call on city leaders to revoke Perez’s appointment.

As frustration mounted over the city council’s approach, including a statement issued June 9 alluding to protected speech, committee member Zahyra Garcia called on the council to act, saying Perez made people of color feel unsafe, and that continued inaction would erode public trust in the committee’s work.

“What’s going on offline in our community on the daily, it’s happening,” Garcia said during the committee’s June 15 meeting. “And what I would have liked to have seen is our city council stand up to white supremacy, in any of its forms. And yet they couldn’t.”

After weeks of pushback from committee members, the council took action Monday, voting 5-1 to remove Perez during a council meeting dominated by impassioned public comments, nearly all calling for his ouster.

“Our job today is to take care of the business of moving our city to a better place where we can bring our community and our police into better alignment,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said at the meeting Monday. “As one person said, so (that) all people are enjoying the same level of protection and representation in our city.”

Council member Dave King was absent. As the lone dissenting vote, council member Mike Healy called out questionable legal justifications for the council’s move.

“I didn’t think we had a legally sufficient reason to fire him and I thought the resolution was a little bit too clever by not citing any reason whatsoever, when everyone knows what the real reason is - the social media posts,” Healy said in a phone interview Tuesday.

In his first media interview since the controversy began, Perez said Monday he expected the council to vote to remove him, but called the move “dangerous.”

“I think this is a problem of the committee being insular, and it’s more dangerous than the council thinks,” he said, adding that he is looking into legal action. “I don’t think this is good for a city. This sets a precedent, for other committees too, to kick people off they don’t agree with.”

The calls for Perez’s removal from the committee started as the group prepared to meet for the second time in mid-May.

At the time, a Twitter user named Chad Loder, whose profile lists his location as Los Angeles, published a series of archived and screen-captured tweets from Perez’s Twitter account.

The posts included one published in late November 2017, in which Perez tweeted that Native American people “went back to hibernation until next year’s wave of viral ‘woke’ videos. #ColumbusDay2018.”

And in July 2018, Loder’s thread shows Perez tweeted: “Facebook and Twitter took out all the Nazi and Hitler GIFs dammit! #DontTreadOnMe.”

As posts about Perez began to circulate online, and anger among community members grew, city officials held two closed session meetings on the matter, Healy said. Meanwhile, emails rocketed back and forth among outraged committee members, the city’s diversity consultant, Tracey Webb, and City Manager Peggy Flynn, among others.

In a June 9 email sent to all committee members, Webb characterized the allegations made against Perez as “based upon inference and innuendo,” and that it does not “rise to incontrovertible facts.”

“I am not purporting that we protect white supremacists,” Webb said in one email obtained by the Argus-Courier. “I am stating that we have to be fair and have proof before we remove anyone based upon supposition."

Yet a little less than a month later, Perez says he was asked by city staff to either resign or be forcibly removed from the committee via city council vote.

Perez said in a phone interview before the Monday meeting that the tweets were meant as jokes, but he denied other accusations lodged against him online, including that he holds white supremacist and racist views.