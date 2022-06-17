Petaluma City Hall vandalized after homeless camp removal

Police are investigating Petaluma City Hall vandalism that appears to be in retaliation to the city’s efforts to remove a homeless encampment from Steamer Landing park.

The vandalism, which city staff discovered Thursday morning, includes a message saying “Steamers Landing You sweep we strike,” according to a photo released by the Petaluma Police Department.

Human waste also was smeared on sidewalks and City Hall’s entrance.

Police investigated the scene and city staff and a hazmat company were called in to remove the graffiti and waste before City Hall reopened.

Surveillance footage shows two people in black clothing at City Hall just before midnight. Both wore hooded jackets concealing their faces.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to an arrest.

The vandalism occurred days after officials began clearing Steamer Landing encampment, which had been the subject of court hearings over the past several months.

An injunction preventing the city from dismantling the encampment was filed in October. The camp is near the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit tracks off D Street.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen allowed it to be extended three times before the city successfully argued it had done everything it could to help encampment residents find new homes.

Chen delivered his final ruling June 10.

On May 25, the Petaluma Police Department issued a notice residents would be removed from the site after June 10. Officials made one final effort to offer housing and storage options on Monday before the encampment was removed.

By mid-afternoon Monday, a bulldozer rolled in to shovel the tents and personal items of residents who refused to leave Steamer Landing.

