Petaluma City School District responds after Texas shooting

As people around the nation express sadness following a shooting that killed 19 young students and two teachers at a Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, officials with the Petaluma City School District is responding to show increased support for local students, staff and parents.

“We are a community that cares deeply for one another, and these tragedies are difficult to process and accept,“ the district said in an email Tuesday evening. ”During a time like this, we must all hold each other with a little more care and grace than usual.“

The district urged students or parents in need of support to call 707-778-4959 to reach a counselor, or to reach out directly to school-based mental health counselors on-site at every campus. Petaluma City Schools encouraged anyone in need of mental health services to also reach out to their healthcare provider or to the Petaluma People Services Center.

Officials provided students and parents with the following resources as well:

•How to Talk to Children about School Shootings

•National Associations of School Psychologists

•Parent Guidelines for Helping Children After a School Shooting

•How to Help Children Cope with Tragic Events

•Child Mind Institute - English

•Child Mind Institute - Espanol

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.