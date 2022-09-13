Subscribe

Petaluma collision involving bicyclist blocks Washington off-ramp on Hwy. 101

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 12, 2022, 8:21PM
Updated 36 minutes ago

A collision involving a bicyclist and vehicle Monday night is blocking a Highway 101 off-ramp in Petaluma.

The collision was reported just before 8 p.m. along eastbound Washington Street near northbound Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after, Petaluma police issued an advisory to avoid the overpass indefinitely. By 8:30 p.m., the overpass was open, according to police.

This is a developing story. it will be updated as more information becomes available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette