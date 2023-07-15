Petaluma collision kills motorcyclist, closes road

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision that closed a Petaluma road Friday night.

The collision was reported about 6:50 p.m. on Sonoma Mountain Parkway at East Madison Street, Petaluma police Sgt. Ryan McGreevy said.

It involved a large vehicle, which the sergeant described as a minivan or SUV.

Northbound Sonoma Mountain Parkway was closed between Chehalis Drive and Rose Petal Court until early Saturday morning.

According to a Saturday morning news release, a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was driving northbound on Sonoma Mountain Parkway. As the motorcyclist approached Linnet Lane, the driver collided with a minivan which was making a left-hand turn from Linnet Lane onto Sonoma Mountain Parkway, officials said in the news release.

Officials did not include the status of the other motorist. Currently, there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

