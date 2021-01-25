Petaluma commits to increased oversight during public meeting on policing and racial inequity

Petaluma leaders have committed to creating a citizen-led police oversight committee and continuing discussions about police reform, the result of a long-awaited public workshop to address simmering concerns about racism and inequity in Sonoma County’s second-largest city.

The nearly five-hour virtual meeting last Thursday marked the first time representatives from the city council, community organizations and police publicly discussed concrete policy proposals since a town hall meeting last summer and a pair of listening sessions designed to collect the opinions of Petaluma’s BIPOC — or Black, Indigenous and people of color — community.

The council’s pledge comes more than six months after the community-led listening sessions and more than four months after a resulting list of policy recommendations were published, a delay that led to a growing push for action from activists and residents of color in recent weeks.

“It was a long time coming, and I’m grateful we have gotten here,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said in an interview Friday. “Last night I heard a consensus about the idea of an oversight committee, which will point us in the areas of where we need to act. I wish we had more consensus in terms of policing, and that’s what I think staff can bring back to us because we still have work to do on that.”

Thursday night’s discussion did not lead to any council votes, and there is no firm timeline for making good on those promises. It’s unclear when city staff will bring the item back before the council for further consideration.

The virtual meeting drew 228 Zoom audience members, along with an unknown number tuning in through an alternate online streaming platform and the city’s public access channel.

Patrick Carter, management analyst with the city, said it was the highest turnout he’s seen at a virtual public meeting since the pandemic began.

Thursday’s workshop kicked off with an introduction and presentation by Tracey Webb, the city’s diversity consultant, and presentations by representatives of North Bay Organizing Project, Petaluma Community Relations Council, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development and the Team for Inclusivity, Diversity and Equity.

More than 20 residents, many from underrepresented groups, shared personal experiences of racism or prejudice in the city, which is home to 60,500 people, nearly 80% of whom are white, according to U.S. census data.

Several residents expressed exasperation with the monthslong process that precipitated the workshop, and shared skepticism over officials’ promises to reform policing.

“You guys don’t do nothing, you talk and talk and talk,” resident John Hanania said. “Words can lie. Actions speak louder than words.”

Community leaders said the discussion should have taken place sooner, something some city council members and staff conceded. It’s a criticism that has led some residents to doubt the city’s level of commitment over analyzing police policies and listening to the experiences and demands from its residents of color.

Newly elected council member and Vice Mayor Brian Barnacle delivered some of the most urgent calls for immediate action, highlighting a recently released list of policy and action demands from North Bay Organizing Project.

“I don’t see how we can keep asking the BIPOC community to come to the table for listening sessions if we don’t make policy actions a priority tonight, and set a date for when we want to see something done,” he said.

Barrett echoed the sentiments of a few other council members and several community leaders who have expressed frustration with how long it took to hold the workshop. But city officials say it’s not for want of effort, rather a product of operating through back-to-back emergencies with a skeleton staff.

Police Chief Ken Savano, who attended the workshop alongside Deputy Chief Brian Miller, said the workshop was a necessary and welcomed next step, throwing support behind the oversight committee.

Additionally, Savano said the department is moving forward with a CAHOOTS model of policing, which stands for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets. The community policing initiative, which started about 30 years ago in Eugene, Oregon, creates mobile intervention teams trained to respond to mental health crises, thereby limiting interactions with uniformed police officers. Several Sonoma County cities, including Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Healdsburg, are also exploring the model.

Petaluma’s department hired a consultant last week, Savano said, and has launched a review process he says will identify resources and chart a path forward in adopting the CAHOOTS policing method.

“We’re going to make it happen, it’s the right thing to do,” he said Friday. “We’re also looking at mental health services and staff to work alongside officers, we want that, too.”

