Petaluma Cooling Center open today

With temperatures expected to reach the high 90s or higher in Petaluma today, the City of Petaluma is partnering with New Life Church to open a cooling center to assist those seeking respite from the heat.

According to an announcement made today by City of Petaluma Public Information Officer Ingrid Alverde, the cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at New Life Church, 1315 Rand Street.

Mask requirements and other social-distance protocols will be in effect at the center.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for today, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Throughout the Bay Area, the high temperatures are anticipated to range from 15 to 25 degrees above normal, for most urban locations. Near-record to record-breaking temperatures are forecast, and Petalumans are advised to hydrate well. Energy conservation is advised in the late afternoon and early evening, when peak demand and solar energy production tends to decline.