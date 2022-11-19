Petaluma councilman sparks furor after removing political campaign signs

On the morning of Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, longtime sitting Petaluma City Council member Mike Healy was taking his morning walk in the downtown area. While on the walk he took down political signs – a few at a property on Waller Street behind the Grocery Outlet shopping center, and another near the mural along East Washington at Petaluma Boulevard.

“It’s something I’ve done in the past. No one ever complained about it,” Healy told the Argus-Courier last week, adding he believed the signs were on those properties without permission to begin with. After taking them down, Healy said he had put them out on his driveway to be picked up for recycling.

This time, however, Healy was observed removing the signs, and people began talking about it on social media. In short order, an online firestorm had erupted, a police investigation was opened, and a council candidate was demanding answers – and for Healy to be charged with petty theft for taking his signs.

The issue of political signs, particularly the lawn signs people post in front of their homes prior to an election, is a fraught one in every city and town, due mainly to the fact that they’re routinely defaced or stolen. But in Petaluma Healy’s actions, amplified by candidate John Hanania going to the police over it, and by social media, have caused it to boil over.

Hanania, who ran against Karen Nau and Robert Conklin in the District 3 City Council race – he currently trails Nau, the leader in the race, by 154 votes as ballots continue to be counted – told the Argus-Courier he wouldn’t have minded if Healy was taking signs down to give back to him. "If he was going to help me with it, I would say hey, I'll buy you coffee,“ he said.

Instead, Hanania filed a complaint with the Petaluma Police Department accusing Healy of stealing the signs – which, Hanania says, are expensive and could be reused in a future election.

Healy took two of Hanania’s signs, the candidate said, and both were returned to him. He also said 32 other lawn signs of his were taken over the course of the campaign, and he has never been able to recover those.

He added that he believes Healy’s excuse that the signs were posted improperly doesn’t hold up. According to city municipal code 20.100, political signs may not be posted on public property – but the property at 215 Weller St. is privately owned.

The city code also stipulates that candidates for office have 15 days after Election Day to take down their signs, giving Hanania and the rest until Nov. 23 to do it themselves. (Healy was not himself a candidate in the current election.)

Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons confirmed that “there was a complaint made to us about a theft of political signs. We have an active investigation going on and we cannot release any information at this time.”

In phone calls to the Argus-Courier, Hanania accused city leaders and Petaluma police of acting to protect Healy, though he offered no evidence of this.

Although the signs Healy took down – which belonged to state and local candidates Hanania, Conklin, D'Lynda Fischer, Sara Aminzadeh and Lanhee Chen – were reportedly all returned, sign theft is a recurring issue among candidates.

Nau, the front runner in Hanania’s race, told the Argus-Courier that for this election cycle she purchased about 30 signs, four large and 26 small, for $300, and dropped them off to people who requested them.

“Maybe a dozen of my signs disappeared during the campaign,” Nau said. “One was in front of a business on Payran and the others were small lawn signs in privately owned home yards.” She added she had already retrieved most of her signs within a few days of Nov. 8.

"Signs are always a disappearing factor in campaigns,“ she said. ”I don't take it personal.“

This story will be updated and expanded as more information becomes available.