Petaluma couple found dead inside their home identified

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the husband and wife who were found dead inside their Petaluma home over the weekend, while police continued to investigate the cause of their deaths.

Dixie King, 79, and her husband, Harley King, 66, were found dead Saturday afternoon at their home in the 1200 block of Del Sol Way. They had been reported missing by family members who hadn’t heard from the couple for more than a week.

Police forced their way into the home just after 3 p.m. and discovered the Kings’ bodies, which were in the same room next to a revolver that had recently been fired, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

The Kings had both been shot, police said.

Investigators believe one of the Kings fired the gun, Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said on Wednesday.

“There’s no indication that anybody else lived there or was visiting,” he said. “There was no forced entry into the house, nothing like that. So something happened between the husband and wife.”

Autopsies were conducted on Tuesday on both of the bodies and police are awaiting the results, which could help investigators piece together what happened, Lyons said.

The examinations will also reveal when the couple died, he said.

The case is the Petaluma Police Department’s first homicide investigation of the year, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.