Petaluma crash triggers road closures, traffic backups

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 23, 2022, 8:58AM
Police warned of road closures and traffic backups in north Petaluma Thursday morning because of a crash.

The crash happened in the area of Maria and Creekside drives, which authorities have shut down, police said in a Nixle alert.

The eastbound side of East Washington Street has been reduced to one lane in the area, police said.

Backups and detours should be expected “for the foreseeable future,” police said.

It was unclear whether anybody was hurt in the crash. Police did not immediately return messages from The Press Democrat.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

