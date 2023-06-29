Petaluma dance party raises money for animal rescue group

Animal lovers danced the night away in Petaluma during a June 24 party to raise money for Sonoma County nonprofit animal rescue Wags N Wishes.

The group’s first-ever Dog Days of Summer fundraiser, held at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, was attended by about 40 people and featured the music of local ‘80s tribute band Choppin’ Broccoli.

The event raised $2,500 through the sale of $45-$50 tickets, silent auctions and a raffle to support dogs and cats waiting for their forever homes.

“We had a great time,“ said Tricia McKay, Wags N Wishes president and self-proclaimed “chaos coordinator.” “Everyone danced and sang.”

Silent auction items included beer and merchandise from Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Co. and Santa Rosa’s Moonlight Brewing Co. and Henhouse Brewing Co.

Raffle prizes included baskets of merchandise and gift certificates from In-N-Out Burger and Cotati music store Loud and Clear Music. Tickets for the raffle started at $5 each or five for $20.

The event was catered by Petaluma’s Lombardi's Gourmet Deli and BBQ.

Money raised will go toward veterinary care, vaccines, spay and neutering services, food and other supplies for the dogs and cats in the group’s care.

“All of our donations go directly back to the animals,” McKay said.

Wags N Wishes, formed in March 2020, works with overcrowded animal shelters throughout the state and travels as far away as Fresno and Porterville to foster out dogs and cats.

The group is currently caring for about a dozen dogs at various Sonoma County homes, and connects the animals to people looking to adopt on social media and at public events.

For more information, go to wagsnwishes.org.