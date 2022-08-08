Petaluma head-on crash injures drivers, closes Lakeville Highway

Two people were injured Monday morning in a head-on crash that forced the closure of Lakeville Highway for more than two hours in east Petaluma, police said.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m., according to Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano. He said a driver going east on Lakeville in a Chevrolet Spark crossed over double yellow lines to pass another vehicle and crashed head-on into an oncoming Toyota Raav4 near the Pine View Way intersection.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and were extricated by first responders, police said. They were both taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Glaviano.

Police closed Lakeville between Pine View and Browns Lane until shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Glaviano said investigators were reviewing the crash Monday to determine whether the Chevrolet driver could be held criminally culpable.

“Based on the traffic collision investigation, charges could be sent to the District Attorney’s Office,” he said.

The area around the crash site has been a hot spot for collisions, according to Petaluma police. In a news release, officials said there have been 25 crashes with 12 reported injuries since Jan. 1 on Lakeville from Pine View to the city limits.

