Petaluma dumpster fires investigated as suspected arson

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 28, 2020, 7:46PM
A pair of dumpster fires that may have been intentionally set in downtown Petaluma on Christmas Day are being investigated by authorities and fire officials.

The first fire was reported at 2:04 a.m. on Water Street, which sits along the Petaluma River, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

The second was started at 11:21 p.m. in the same area, police said.

Neither fire extended to nearby businesses, Petaluma Fire Marshall Jessica Power said. The exact cause of each blaze was still being investigated as of Monday, she added.

Police said images of a suspect were captured on surveillance video. The footage shows a person wearing a dark, long jacket with a purple hood, dark pants and shoes, and possibly a beanie, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the fires can contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372 or the Petaluma Fire Department at 707-778-4389.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

