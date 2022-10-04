Petaluma election forums set for Oct. 6 and Oct. 11

Petaluma’s four mayoral candidates, D’Lynda Fisher, Patrick Flower, Kevin McDonnell and Susan Kirks, will share their individual visions for the future of the city in an election forum on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Hotel Petaluma.

Hosted by the Argus-Courier, Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, KSVY/SonomaTV and the Petaluma Public Relations Council, the event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a meet-and-greet before the official forum at 6 p.m. The event is moderated by Argus-Courier publisher Emily Charrier, and will cover a broad range of topics from housing to climate change.

For those unable to attend in person, SonomaTV will livestream the event on its YouTube channel. A recording will also be available to view any time and to share on social media.

“Ballots go out on Oct. 10, so this is a good chance to hear straight from the candidates,” Charrier said.

Next week, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the city’s eight council candidates, spread across District 1, District 2 and District 3, will also share their thoughts on how to improve Petaluma. That event will be at the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma Campus Auditorium, where parking fees will be waved. It launches with a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. followed by the discussion at 6 p.m.