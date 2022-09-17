Petaluma emerges at forefront of battle over tenant rights amid Sonoma County housing crunch

Emergency actions taken by the federal, state and local governments to help renters during the upheaval caused by COVID-19 are coming to a close as the pandemic wanes.

The latest one is a Sonoma County ordinance that prevents eviction for tenants who can prove that they can’t pay the rent because of financial distress triggered by the pandemic. It is set to expire on Sept. 22.

But the issue is not going away amid the perennial challenge of the lack of affordable housing in Sonoma County, which has worsened in recent years as a result of wildfires, job disruptions and migration linked to the pandemic. A report last year by the local nonprofit group Generation Housing found the county is short 38,000 residential units and will need an additional 20,000 by 2030 to meet demand.

The next battlefront is already shaping up on rules over evictions, and the first local campaign is being waged in Petaluma, where a progressive city council just made it harder for landlords to remove some tenants. The council on Monday adopted an ordinance that goes into effect next month and provides additional renter protections beyond those that were part of a 2019 state law.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Margaret DeMatteo, housing policy attorney for Legal Aid of Sonoma County, which pushed for the regulation that is similar to those of 29 other California cities.

Advocates are already looking for other North Bay cities to press the issue as part of renewed activism coming out the pandemic. It also comes as there is another move to impose rent control within California cities. Locally, Santa Rosa had its set of rent control and just-cause eviction rules overturned by a ballot measure in 2017.

Petaluma’s closely watched move

The Petaluma ordinance attempts to curb what critics contend are loopholes of the Ellis Act, the landmark 1985 state law that allows landlords to evict tenants if they want to leave the rental market. Housing advocates argue that landlords abuse the law to drive tenants out and then later place the units back on the market at a higher rent.

The new Petaluma ordinance requires a 120-day notice for Ellis Act evictions and a one-year pause if the tenant is elderly or disabled. It also places additional restrictions on the property after an eviction so landlords cannot put units quickly back at market rates. For example, if a property comes back on the market within two years, the former tenant has the right of first refusal to return to the unit under the original lease terms.

The landlord lobby views the new regulation as having a detrimental effect on the availability of rental housing within the city because many mom-and-pop rental owners view it as too cumbersome, while putting them at a severe disadvantage with an uncooperative tenant. Apartment owners were able to secure a provision that would have Petaluma’s rules sunset on March 1 unless the council extends the provision next year. The ordinance does not apply to units owned by government agencies or those that receive public subsidies.

Property owners contended the rules were unwarranted.

“We have had so few evictions in the last few years, nobody can even put a number on it,” said Kerry Davison, owner of Mahoney Davison Co. Property Management, which manages about 500 residential units around Petaluma and nearby cities. The vast majority of those units are single-family units.

“A couple members of the city council pushed this through in a big rush because some of the COVID restrictions are expiring,” she added.

The reverberations extend beyond just renters and landlords, with effects on the local economy because housing affordability is critical to job growth — especially for those in lower paying jobs of the retail and service industries, said Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University.

Those vulnerable residents may choose to leave Sonoma County and even California without such protections, Eyler said. The average rent in the Petaluma area stands at $2,825, according to the RentCafe apartment search listing. Only 4% of the units were listed from $1,501 to $2,000 a month.

“I’m watching throughout California as these moratoriums and other protections expire. Is that going to lead to another round of out migration?” Eyler said.

Renter and real estate agent testify

On a personal level, the debate is reflected between the divergent views of renter Joseph Alvarez and property manager Clayton Engstrom.

Alvarez spoke Monday night and told of how he was treated by the large property management firm that oversees his Petaluma apartment complex. In December, he said he was hit with a rent increase of 17% for his two-bedroom unit that he shares with his wife and two young children. The hike would have increased his rent by $323 a month.