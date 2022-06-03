Petaluma encampment residents face eviction, file new lawsuit against city

After a judge lifted a months-long injunction against the city of Petaluma , a group of homeless encampment residents near Steamer Landing Park have filed a counter lawsuit in an attempt to keep police from forcing them off the property.

Led by Robert Tournahu, the group of 10 people filed a lawsuit against city officials Thursday to extend the injunction that's been in place since early October.

That injunction is currently set to expire June 10 after U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen opted to let it do so after city officials argued they had done everything they could to offer help obtaining housing and resources to those living at the encampment.

“The city is thankful that the court dissolved the preliminary injunction,” said Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran in a Tuesday email to the Argus-Courier. “Beginning June 11 the city and its partners may enter the encampment to continue to assist those who need housing and services and to address the concerns of the community, such as the fire risk, potential contamination of water and other health and safety concerns of the entire community.”

On Oct. 5, a group of nearly two dozen encampment residents filed a request in Sonoma County Superior Court for an injunction to keep police from removing people from the Steamer Landing site near the SMART tracks off D Street.

Judge Chen granted the injunction, and has extended it three times in a series of hearings since then.

Encampment residents involved in the original injunction request – including Matthew Erickson, Janine “Ma” Naretto and Sarah Gossage – have since found alternative housing.

Attorney Colleen O’Neal, who represents the residents, said Chen’s decision to lift the injunction will mean those remaining at the encampment will be pushed to sleep out on the streets and under overpasses.

She said many of them say they cannot stay in congregate shelters like the COTS Mary Isaak Center due to issues with anxiety and other disabilities.

Encampment residents received a notice from the Petaluma Police Department on May 25 notifying them that they would be removed from the site after June 10.

“We have asked for a sanctioned encampment — offering to move people to some other city property with garbage service, porta potties, handwashing stations (and more),” O’Neal said in a text message. “The city refuses to even discuss a sanctioned encampment.’

Cochran confirmed that enacting a sanctioned encampment is not in the city’s plans for the near future, but said COTS, the Downtown Streets Team and the Sonoma County Mental Health Services Team will continue to work in collaboration with encampment residents to offer services and other shelter opportunities.

In September 2021, Petaluma leaders declared a shelter crisis in the city.

That decision came two months after City Council members agreed to spend $1.7 million in federal coronavirus relief money on housing solutions.

In November, the city committed another $1 million toward the installation of 25 interim housing units called “People’s Village,” which includes utilities and services for mental health and employment, as well as overnight security and case managers.

Petaluma also received more than $15 million in California funding through its Project Homekey program, which supports the creation of 60 permanent supportive housing units at the former America’s Best Value Inn site on Montero Way.

A June 10 hearing had previously been scheduled in order for all the parties to receive an update on the original Steamer Landing injunction case. It is unclear whether that hearing will still take place.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.