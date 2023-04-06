Petaluma fairgrounds talks remain in limbo

A freeze in negotiations between the city and Fair Board may be starting to thaw, after City Council members received a closed-door briefing Monday from city staff on what the Fair Board wants to see happen with Petaluma’s 55-acre fairgrounds property.

But it’s still too soon to say when real negotiations will begin, or where the conversation will lead.

On Monday evening, city leaders and staff held an hour-and-a-half closed-session meeting prior to the regular City Council meeting – the first such meeting since the city received new information from the Fair Board, said City Manager Peggy Flynn.

What was discussed at the meeting was not disclosed to the public or the Argus-Courier by the city. However, city attorney Eric Danly did share the "latest communication we have from the 4th District Agricultural Association expressing their preferred uses of the site.“

The Fair Board, which runs the 4th District Agricultural Association or 4th DAA – a state body whose 50-year lease to operate the fairgrounds expires Dec. 31 – has offered the city a preliminary vision for the property which entails leaving many of the fairgrounds’ features either unchanged or upgraded so that the Sonoma-Marin Fair can continue as is.

However, the 4th DAA’s vision does call for some alterations as well, including more green open space, a playing field near the parking lot on the property’s north side, a farmer’s market, a “farm-to-table incubator,” and livestock and event areas.

Their vision also calls for some shared uses on the property, such as using an administration building to be used as an evacuation center when needed.

The Fair Board also shared specific dates they would like to see reserved for the property annually, and not only for the annual five-day fair. Other events include the North of the Gate Wine Competition, Petaluma Ag Day and a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.

Although the city’s response to those recommendations was not immediately available, Mayor Kevin McDonnell has previously said that until the Fair Board submits a basic plan and a map of its needs going forward, the city would not enter into negotiations.

In response, Fair Board members said they preferred to have a sit-down meeting with city leaders to discuss the matter together. But that’s a non-starter for city leaders, who say the City Council’s role is to give direction to staff, while it’s up to the city manager and staff to hold negotiations directly.

It is not yet clear whether the recently submitted information will suffice to get talks started. Should negotiations begin, Flynn said, the City Council and Fair Board would be “consulted throughout,” but all direct negotiations would be “staff-to-staff.”

Dueling records requests

Both the city and Fair Board filed California Public Records Act requests against the other side earlier this year, causing some to speculate the issue could end up in court instead of the negotiating table.

According to records obtained by the Argus-Courier, on Jan. 25, 4th DAA CEO Tawny Tesconi filed a Public Records Act request to obtain a variety of documents relating to city communications with fairgrounds tenants, as well as City Council meeting records and information regarding the lottery-based “Healthy Democracy” panel that was used to determine recommendations for how to utilize the property in the future.

But in a letter to Tesconi dated Feb. 21, McDonnell sent his own list of public records requests for the 4th DAA to fulfill by March 15. McDonnell asked for a list of original and existing lease agreements with fairgrounds tenants, financial documents and revenue reports, communications between the Fair Board, DAA employees and city leaders and other “outside parties” relating to property management negotiations, and more.

“The Fair is someone we want to provide a valued resource to the community,” McDonnell said in an email. “The city wants negotiations to start.”

On March 14 and 15 the city provided Tesconi with a link to more than 40 documents in response to her request, said assistant city attorney Dylan Brady.

On March 20, the Fair Board also responded to the city’s requests, providing documents with information on revenue and expense estimates for the 4th DAA to continue operation of the Sonoma-Marin Fair. A map plan was also provided that shows how fair leaders would like the property to look and be used going forward.

“Given the City Council's decision to assume facility management, providing our vision for the property without the Council sharing its plans is impossible,” Tesconi said in an email to city leaders. “However, to fulfill your request, we have provided a preliminary design developed based on the need for the property to serve as a resilience center, a fair facility, and a community gathering place.”

Public outreach

For its part, the city is ramping up public outreach in order to better explain its position and intentions with the fairgrounds. On a webpage titled “Saving Our Petaluma Fairgrounds,” city staff promise that “The fair is here to stay,” laud the benefits of local control, and describe the “8 guiding principles” the city is using to guide its decisions. The page is available at cityofpetaluma.org/fairgroundsupdate.

Meanwhile, fair leaders have begun a PR campaign of their own, including mailers sent to Petaluma homes and a recently announced public town hall to discuss the fairgrounds, which was set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at Herzog Hall, after the Argus-Courier went to press.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.