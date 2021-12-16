Petaluma Fire Chief paid $60,000 as part of separation agreement

The city of Petaluma agreed to pay retiring Fire Chief Leonard Thompson nearly $60,000 as part of a separation agreement, newly released documents show, but officials still refuse to say why he was placed on paid leave in early November.

The agreement, signed two weeks after Thompson was suspended, is included in documents uncovered through a public records request, which also contained Thompson’s retirement letter to City Manager Peggy Flynn.

Records show Thompson agreed to release the city from any current or future claims, lawsuits or other complaints in exchange for a $57,750 lump sum payout. But city officials have so far declined to share the reasoning for the payout, and records that could provide clarity have been withheld, raising important questions about transparency, open government advocates say.

“A payment of that size, is, by definition, a public interest, that’s a fair amount of money,” said David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, a nonprofit open records advocacy organization. “That’s taxpayer money. And the public has a right to know what the basis for that payment was.”

Flynn declined to offer specifics when asked about the payout, saying it’s common for agencies to offer severance arrangements for executive at-will employees via those employees’ compensation plans.

“The city of Petaluma does not have that provision in its compensation plan, so the execution of a separation agreement is a prudent way to recognize an employee’s service to the city,” Flynn said.

Flynn tapped Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Schach as acting chief Nov. 3, and she said she hopes to name a permanent replacement by February or March.

Thompson, whose last day is Dec. 31, could not be reached for comment.

Read the separation agreement

Since 2015, Thompson has managed Petaluma’s firefighting operations, overseeing the $17.8 million organization after a 35-year career with the Los Angeles Fire Department. As chief, Thompson, 71, nursed the city’s second-largest department through two high-profile scandals.

He added leadership duties for the Rancho Adobe Fire District in 2017, bringing more than 100 firefighting personnel under his command and serving 100,000 residents across more than 200 square miles in southern Sonoma County.

In a statement issued shortly after Thompson was placed on administrative leave, the Petaluma firefighters union took the unusual step of praising Thompson for his “calming presence and unified voice.”

“His tenure at the Petaluma Fire Department has been filled with honor, dedication and respect,” the Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 said in the statement posted Nov. 5 to the group’s social media channels. "The gap left behind to fill his shoes will be enormous.“

Multiple attempts to reach representatives for the firefighters union have gone unanswered.

Read Thompson’s 2015 offer letter

Top city staffers received notice of Flynn’s decision to place the fire chief on administrative leave Nov. 3 via a short email with the subject line: personnel update.

“Wanted to let you know that Fire Chief Len Thompson will be out of the office for the foreseeable future,” Flynn said in the email. “Please direct any questions on this matter to me.”

Two weeks later, the two sides agreed to part ways. Nearly a month later, they put out a joint news release announcing Thompson’s retirement.

Behind the scenes, attorneys for each had worked to craft a separation agreement that protected the city from lawsuits related to age discrimination or other workplace claims while ensuring Thompson wouldn’t be back in the office.

His leave was extended to Nov. 26, and Thompson was required to use vacation days through the end of his tenure, according to the separation agreement.

As part of the settlement, Thompson, who earned earned $221,457 this year, also agreed to withdraw any claims against the city, but it’s unclear whether any such claims existed.

Questions remain about what led the two sides to part ways, as it appears other records related to Thompson’s tenure continue to be withheld by the city.

“In this case, we have determined that the public interest served by not disclosing a portion of the records you have requested clearly outweighs the public interest served by disclosure of the records because retired Chief Thompson has a constitutional privacy interest in his personnel records and disclosure of his personnel records will not shed greater light on how the public’s business is being conducted,” a city attorney wrote in response to the Argus-Courier’s request for records.