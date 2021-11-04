Petaluma fire chief placed on administrative leave

Petaluma Fire Chief Leonard Thompson was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, city officials have confirmed, leaving the two south county fire departments under Thompson’s command without their top leader.

Thompson has served as fire chief since 2015, managing the $17.8 million department – the city’s second largest - after a 35-year career as chief deputy of emergency operations at the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Since coming to Petaluma, Thompson has seen his firefighting footprint in southern Sonoma County grow, taking over leadership duties for the Rancho Adobe Fire District on a part-time, contractual basis in 2017, and now overseeing more than 100 firefighting personnel serving 100,000 people across more than 200 square miles.

Details about Thompson’s suspension, including the circumstances surrounding the move, have not yet been shared publicly. And questions remain about how the decision will impact Thompson’s dual role as chief of the Rancho Adobe Fire Department.

Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn on Thursday confirmed that Thompson was placed on administrative leave. Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Schach has assumed the role of acting fire chief, Flynn said via email.

Thompson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mark Hemmendinger, president of the Rancho Adobe Fire District Board of Directors, said Petaluma Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran emailed the Rancho Adobe board Wednesday about the city’s decision, but Cochran did not share the reason behind that decision.

Hemmendinger, who spoke with Thompson on Wednesday, said the cause of the administrative action against Thompson did not originate from Thompson’s work with Rancho Adobe, but he declined to characterize his conversation with Thompson.

The suspension comes as the district and the city are working to renew the firefighting contract between the two entities, but Hemmendinger sought to assure residents that firefighting operations would not be impacted.

“Were it to continue, it might … Our operations on a day-to-day basis are handled by our battalion chiefs,” Hemmendinger said. “They do an able job of that, with or without his presence.”

The timeline for Thompson’s leave wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning, but Hemmendinger said the district’s partnership with Petaluma will continue.

“That remains unchanged through this period of time,” Hemmendinger said. “The public will not see a change in the response.”

Thompson, who earns $221,457 annually, was “instrumental in establishing a partnership with Rancho Adobe,” a move that allowed both departments to save money and bolster emergency response, according the city of Petaluma website.

A San Rafael resident, Thompson also serves as fire commissioner for that city, and he created the nonprofit San Rafael Fire Foundation six years ago, assuming the role of treasurer for the organization that brought in more than $70,000 in donations in 2018, the last year for which IRS forms were readily available online.

A message left with the foundation was not immediately returned.

*This is a developing story, and it may be updated.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.