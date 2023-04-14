Standing in a line, wearing the full Petaluma firefighting gear, Sonoma County high school students took turns Thursday morning spraying hoses through a window of a two-story training building.

“That was awesome,” said Rya Spear, 17, tearing off almost 80 pounds of gear.

Months earlier, Assistant Fire Chief Chad Cosa for the Petaluma Fire Department had been awake at 3 a.m. thinking about the future of the department. Contemplating the need to recruit the next generation of firefighters, diversify their workforce and entice more locals to work for them, Costa had an idea.

He formed the first-ever Petaluma fire Department fire camp, which had its first run Thursday.

About 30 students from six local high schools shuffled out of a bus at the Petaluma Fire Station 2, the department’s main training grounds. After they had received free T-shirts, they gathered in a circle where Costa told them, “You’re here to learn about us and what we’re looking for: good people ― people who treat others with respect.”

They then rotated in groups spraying down structures, breaking through locked doors and rescuing a prop, meant to mimic a person’s body weight.

“But I like to think the most important part takes place in there,” Costa said, pointing to the building where students sat in armchairs and couches, asking questions and learning what steps they would need to take to become a firefighter.

Costa said, in recent years, there’s been a nationwide drop in firefighting recruitment. Now, with many vacancies, which poses a danger to the safety of their team and the community, the department is doing everything they can to boost recruitment and diversify their workforce, including outreach at local high schools and Santa Rosa Junior College.

They’ve also removed many barriers to qualify for firefighting jobs.

“It is really important that we are a reflection of our community,” he said. “If we’re all just white males, we don’t represent our diverse community.”

The full-day camp engages high schoolers before they graduate, showing them what it’s like and what they’ll need to do if they’re interested in pursuing a firefighting career and the opportunities that come with it, not just attacking fires, Fire Marshall Jessica Power said.

It’s also important to provide opportunities for students who may not want to go to college and are interested in a technical school or entering the workforce.

“College is not for everyone,” said Valerie Alston, a college and career adviser for three Petaluma City Schools campuses present at the training. She said it’s important to meet students where they’re at and provide them with career opportunities.

“There’s a huge shortage of females in these trades, a huge shortage of people of color,” Alston said. “I think the Petaluma Fire Department is going in the right direction to really entice and enhance their agency.”

Adrian Ramirez, 16, a San Antonio High School student, said he was interested in becoming a firefighter because he wants to help others and experience new things.

“So far, so good,” he said.

