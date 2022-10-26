Petaluma firefighters have a ball to support students, seniors

The 165th Petaluma Firefighter’s Ball was held Oct. 21 at Petaluma’s Olympia’s Valley Estate, bringing together firefighters, police officers and emergency medical services professionals for a night of dinner and dancing.

The event, attended by around 85 people and hosted by the nonprofit Petaluma Firefighters Foundation, raised money for the foundation’s scholarship program and a smoke detector initiative. Tickets cost $165.

While the Petaluma Firefighter’s Ball is a long-standing tradition, this year’s event was the first ball for the foundation, which was formed in late 2019 to help the Petaluma Fire Department expand its charitable outreach in the community.

The ball typically takes place every five years, according to foundation treasurer and firefighter Jared Kirby, and honors the age of the Petaluma Fire Department, which was founded in 1857. Historically, Kirby said that members of the department would organize the event as they were available.

A silent auction featured donated getaways to The Lodge at Bodega Bay, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa’s pool cabana and WildHaven Sonoma Glamping. Kirby estimated that the silent auction alone raised $3,400.

Dinner was provided by Preferred Sonoma Catering and local wineries and breweries donated beverages for the event.

Before and after dinner, guests had the chance to pose for pictures in front of the department’s antique firetruck.

Kirby said the foundation will use money raised for a scholarship program for local high school students in cooperation with the Petaluma Educational Foundation. Kirby hopes to reach out to local fire, paramedic and police academies to financially help cadets attending those academies.

The foundation is also starting a smoke detector program to purchase and install detectors in low-income senior housing.

“A lot of people came together to help us out for this cause,” Kirby said.

For more information about the Petaluma Firefighters Foundation, go to facebook.com/Petalumaff.