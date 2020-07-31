Petaluma firefighters test negative for coronavirus

Fourteen Petaluma firefighters who were placed in quarantine last week will return to work Friday after testing negative for the coronavirus.

The group, which worked out of the city’s South McDowell Boulevard firehouse, was pulled from the job July 23 after a member on their team tested positive for the virus, Petaluma Fire Marshal Jessica Power said in a news release.

Negative test results for each of the 14 firefighters came back on Wednesday, she added.

The firefighter who contracted the virus was recovering and is expected to return to work on Aug. 4. It was unclear how he got he virus, Power said.

The fire department will use a grocery delivery service moving forward to limit staff’s contact with community members, the news release said.

Firefighters will continue to wear masks when they work with the public, are inside fire vehicles and while they’re in close proximity to other people.

