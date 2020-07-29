Subscribe

Petaluma firefighters tested for coronavirus after exposure

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 28, 2020, 8:54PM

Fourteen Petaluma firefighters were tested for the coronavirus Tuesday, more than a week after they were placed in quarantine after learning a coworker had contracted the virus, a fire official said.

The fire station where the group worked, located on South McDowell Boulevard, reopened on Monday after a deep clean of the facility, Petaluma Fire Marshal Jessica Power said.

It had closed soon after the firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus on July 19.

The news sent 14 co-workers who worked closely with the firefighter into quarantine, while members of an alternate unit were tapped to handle the station’s calls, Power said.

The alternate crew was initially being housed at a hotel until the station reopened, Power said.

Test results for the 14 quarantined firefighters could be available early next week, Power said. Other crews will continue to cover their shift until the group can return, Power said.

