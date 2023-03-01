Attire : Attendees are invited to wear colors according to the following plan: Families of kindergarten students should wear pink, first-graders red, second-graders orange, third-graders yellow, fourth-graders green, fifth-graders turquoise, sixth-graders blue, seventh-graders purple, eight-graders metallic gold, administration rainbow.

When Petaluma ukulele-maker Kawai Carvalho decided to create a one-of-a-kind instrument as an auction item at a rainbow-themed school fundraiser, the idea of decorating it with rainbows and dragons seemed perfect.

And the artist to design the dragon was obvious.

“Gio Benedetti draws dragons,” said Carvalho, leaning against the counter in the crammed and cozy garage/workshop where the ukulele was made.

“I do. I draw dragons,” nodded Benedetti, a local artist who hosted the popular “I Draw Dragons” zoom-based youth art classes early on during the pandemic shut-down. (Benedetti also curates the Argus-Courier’s weekly “For the Love of Comics” feature, showcasing the work of local art students.)

The instrument in question – with an ornate fingerboard featuring a multicolored mashup of clouds, swirling rainbows and an impressively horned dragon – is on proud display in a case beside him. It is waiting for Saturday, March 11, when it will be auctioned off to the highest bidder at Live Oak Charter School’s “Rainbow Connection” dinner/auction fundraiser. Benedetti and Carvalho both have children currently attending Live Oak.

“It’s a very complex design,” Carvalho acknowledged. “There are all these really tiny elements. I counted them.” For the record, there are 179 individual elements, each a separate piece of wood or crushed shell, in Benedetti’s design.

“That nostril alone is like a pencil-tip, and that’s its own piece of dyed wood that I had to put in. It was very difficult.”

“I should explain that, for my part, the drawing was exceedingly easy,” Benedetti said, grinning at Carvalho. “I liked this partnership a lot. ‘You need a dragon? Here you go. Can you do this? Good luck!’”

“I first had to cut all the pieces out,” Carvalho explained, moving to a shelf where stacks of wood in various colors are on display, “and then I had to assemble them, like a jigsaw puzzle.” In fact, the fingerboard was assembled twice. “I made two of them, just in case I messed up.”

Carvalho, who uses they/them pronouns, was born and raised on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. Though a lifelong fan of the ukulele – which they say with the traditional pronunciation of oo-koo-ley-ley – they never actually played the instrument much until 2017.

“My partner and our first kid took a trip to Hawaii, and while we were there I got the idea to pick up an ukulele,” Carvalho said. “And I just fell in love with it, and started playing, playing, playing. Then 2020 rolled around, the pandemic shut everything down, I was at home and I needed a hobby. I wanted a new ukulele, so I had to decided – do I buy another one, or do I build one myself?”

After learning the basics from a standard do-it-yourself ukulele kit, Carvalho found that it barely scratched the itch to learn everything about how an ukulele works.

“I wanted to do everything myself,” they said.

After buying some of the necessary tools to bend the wood and make the fingerboard, Carvalho spent the next few weeks making an ukulele from scratch. “I like to say I made that first one with a bucket of sandpaper and a dream.”

As it so happened, that one ukulele both scratched the itch and deepened Carvalho’s desire to make more ukuleles.

“From that very first one, I just fell in love with it, fell in love with making ukuleles,” they said. “I felt super-connected to it. As someone who is part Hawaiian and part Portuguese – the ukulele being a Portuguese instrument that is unique to Hawaii – I loved channeling that ancestry, which just made me feel more connected to Hawaii.”

In January 2021, educator EB Troast, Carvalho’s partner and the mother of their children, died suddenly of cardiac arrest.

“That totally twisted our world around,” said Carvalho, adding that in short succession their out-of-the-area landlords gave them two months notice to vacate, as the owners planned to return to Petaluma and move back into the house. Meanwhile, Carvalho’s job as a video editor disappeared in a round of mid-pandemic layoffs. “Really bad timing, right?”

Shortly before Troast’s death, Carvalho had purchased some very nice wood, specific to ukulele-making, which was not inexpensive. After Troast died, for a time, Carvalho was too overwhelmed to even think about making ukuleles, and with money tight, they wrote to the seller of the wood, explained the situation, and asked to return the shipment and receive a refund.

“And the person was like, ‘I’m going to refund the money. Just keep the wood. Make some ukuleles,’’’ Carvalho recalled. “That kindness, which is commonplace in the ukulele community, it just brings tears to my eyes when I think of it. And it got me building again. And that saved me.”