Petaluma gas station robbery suspect arrested in Richmond

A suspect in a Petaluma gas station robbery this past weekend was arrested Wednesday afternoon shortly after committing a similar theft in San Rafael, police said.

William Kennedy Jr., 43, of Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of robbery after investigators followed him from San Rafael to Richmond, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

An investigation began on March 19 following a robbery at a Speedway gas station on Lakeville Highway. An employee reported the suspect, who claimed to have a gun and ordered him to open the cash register. The person then fled with money and lottery tickets, officials said.

The suspect was identified using surveillance footage, according to Petaluma police.

About 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, detectives went to Kennedy’s place of employment, which wasn’t specified, in San Rafael when another robbery was reported at a nearby Chevron station on Second Street.

Kennedy drove from the scene, authorities said, and detectives followed him about 10 miles to Richmond, where they arrested him after he stopped at another Chevron station on Cutting Boulevard.

Detectives searched Kennedy’s vehicle and found “a large amount of lottery tickets” from the San Rafael Chevron, according to Petaluma police. A gun was not found.

Kennedy was booked into the Marin County Jail and police are investigating whether he’s linked to other robberies.

