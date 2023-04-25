What was once the Petaluma Health Care District now has a new name, new look and new website – and, to a degree, a new function.

The rebranded Healthy Petaluma District & Foundation was announced Monday along with a retooled website, healthypetaluma.org. The entity behind the new name is still the same public health care district, dedicated to improving access to medical care in Petaluma Valley, its leaders said.

But the district has also boosted its philanthropic mission, seeking to raise and disperse federal and other dollars on a scale that could improve health care services in Petaluma Valley for generations to come, said district CEO Ramona Faith and board member Elece Hempel.

In a Friday interview with the Argus-Courier, the two district leaders elaborated on the new roles Healthy Petaluma will seek to play, discussing changes they say were in the works even before the district sold Petaluma Valley Hospital to health care giant Providence two years ago for $52.6 million.

That sale, which the district endorsed and voters approved, included a contractual obligation by Providence to keep the hospital’s award-winning Family Birth Center open through 2025. Despite that commitment – and amid community protests and denunciations by district leaders – the health care giant has announced plans to close Petaluma’s OB unit on May 1.

The announcement has further riled the health care district’s board, which had already voted to reject Providence’s proposal to close the unit. Since then the board has been exploring its options, and on April 21, it held a closed-door session to discuss them – including, according to the meeting agenda, “Anticipated litigation.”

Faith and Hempel would not elaborate on the closed-door meeting, but Faith said it did produce a consensus.

“All five board members want to make sure that everything is done to at this point reopen the (OB) unit,” she said.

Faith and Hempel said the board gave further direction to their legal team and to an ad hoc committee currently negotiating with Providence over the OB unit.

Still, she added, “If they don’t have staff to keep it open, there’s no way we can force them to keep it open.”

Nurses and others have accused Providence of actively working against Petaluma’s Birth Center by moving its OB staff to other hospitals it owns such as Santa Rosa Memorial, and by not making an effort to bring in more anesthesiologists and obstetricians. Hempel voiced similar concerns, wondering why the available professionals she sees don’t seem to be considered to fill staffing holes.

“They speak at our meetings,” she said of anesthesiologists, one of the roles most in need. “Providence leadership hears that. … I’d be following them out the door. It baffles me.”

Leaders of Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership, a union for Petaluma Valley Hospital nursing staff, have also expressed dismay at Providence’s closure of the OB unit, and are planning to protest at the front entrance of the hospital on Monday, May 1 from 4 to 6 p.m.

In a Tuesday news release, the group invites caregivers and all other community members to join them at 400 N. McDowell Blvd. in order to “maintain women’s services here at PVH that serve the Petaluma community and to ensure the safety of every mom and baby that may present to PVH.”

The district’s ad hoc committee dedicated to the issue is next meeting on May 5. “We’ll probably have more information” after that, Hempel said.

Whatever happens, the rebranded district says it is keeping its obligation to hold Providence accountable.

Healthy Petaluma’s website includes a “What we do” section that states, among other things, “We work with the Petaluma Valley Hospital operator” – Providence – “to seek compliance with its obligations under the hospital Asset Purchase Agreement.”

“Are we going to be birddogging them like crazy?” Hempel said. “You betcha we are. And we’re not going to let them make moves like they did on the birthing center for anything that’s out there for 20 years.”

Under the purchase agreement, Providence is obligated to keep essential hospital functions, such as the Emergency Department, open and running for at least 20 years after the Jan. 1, 2021 purchase date.

Foundation’s support

Established in 1946 to provide health care for veterans returning from World War II, the district has been dedicated to “improving the health and well-being of southern Sonoma County through leadership, advocacy, support, partnerships and education,” according to its website.

Unlike most special districts in California, it never put in place a property tax to support the hospital, and does not collect taxes currently.