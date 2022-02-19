Petaluma High School music program performs benefit concert at the Mystic Theater

The Petaluma High School music program held its 15th annual benefit concert on Friday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma.

The school’s Jazz Ensemble opened for Bay Area jazz musician Gunhild Carling, performing a dozen songs including “Soul Man” by Sam & Dave and “Little Liza Jane” by Nina Simone.

“It’s kind of a celebratory night for us as a program because we’re in a professional music venue and students are getting to perform in there and that’s a special thing,” said Cliff Eveland, the high school’s instrumental & choral director.

The concert raised money to supplement the school’s music program budget.

“We’re not trying to buy a particular instrument or something like that. Just trying to keep the lights on,” said Eveland.

Around 80% of the program’s money comes from various fundraisers put on by the students and by the high school’s music booster club, according to Eveland. Previous fundraisers include a tamale sale and bake sale.

The annual benefit concert started in 2006 when a parent at the school had a connection to one of the owners of the Mystic who agreed to the class performing there.

Other musicians the Jazz Ensemble has opened for include Bay Area soul and rock band Con Brio, San Francisco-based rock band Royal Jelly Jive and blues, jazz and swing singer Lavay Smith.

“I usually try to pick a group that has at least some, what we call ‘horn players,’ like trumpet, trombone, saxophone, because we’re a jazz band and so we have those instruments,” said Eveland.

Tickets to the event sold for $20.

For more information on future fundraisers, visit petalumahighmusic.org.