Petaluma home fire displaces 3, no injuries reported

Three Petaluma residents were displaced Sunday after a fire started in their garage and spread to their home, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and a cause for the blaze is under investigation.

Fire personnel were alerted shortly after 10 a.m. and rushed to the home in the 200 block of Stowring Road, according to Rancho Adobe Fire District Battalion Chief Mike Weihman.

The residents heard an explosion in their garage, he said and added that responding firefighters saw “fairly heavy fire” in the garage. They had the blaze under control after about 30 minutes.

Weihman said the flames were contained to the garage, but the house sustained significant smoke damage and was deemed uninhabitable.

This blaze was one of four structure fires that occurred this weekend in Sonoma County, according to firefighters.

Two people were killed in the Hessel area, south of Sebastopol, early Sunday after a fire started in the front of an addition of a home in the 3900 block of Highway 116 South and spread to the back, where the pair was found.

Nine people were displaced Saturday night following a fire that caused about $500,000 in damage to a Rohnert Park home.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded about 7:30 p.m. to a garage fire and smoke coming from a house in the 7500 block of Bernice Avenue, according to Rohnert Park DPS Sgt. Jarrod Marshall.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen tearing through a hallway up to the front door. Heavy black smoke was rising from the vents, Marshall said.

All of the residents had evacuated the single-story house. One had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters contained the fire in about 10 minutes and stayed at the scene for about three more hours examining the home and extinguishing hot spots, Marshall said.

According to an initial report, the fire started on a bed in the garage and spread to the kitchen and living area of the home.

The home sustained major damage due to the flames and smoke.

The cause is under investigation but there were no initial signs of arson, Marshall said.

At another Saturday night fire, this one in Santa Rosa, smoke could be seen a mile away from a burning, abandoned metal warehouse in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Fire Department firefighters arrived about 11:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of Central Avenue after receiving multiple calls reporting flames and smoke, according to a news release from the department.

Firefighters contained the flames in about 45 minutes and left the scene about 2 hours after.

The warehouse was abandoned but officials found a hole in the fence and items that indicated people had been living in and around the abandoned building, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner.

There were no injuries.

The fire caused about $150,000 in damage to the warehouse.

The circumstances surrounding the fire’s ignition are still being investigated. The exact cause of the fire will likely not be determined due to the extent of the damage, said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Officials did not find evidence the fire was set intentionally.

