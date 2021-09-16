Petaluma homeless residents, activists protest for water access at downtown park

Calling it a matter of health, hygiene and safety, homeless residents and activists hosted a protest Wednesday, demanding access to fresh water after they say a city-owned spigot near a downtown Petaluma encampment was shut down.

The event started about noon Wednesday at the encampment located near Steamer Landing, before protesters, equipped with hand-painted signs, marched to the corner of D and Lakeville streets to engage with passing motorists.

The protest comes months after activists say water access was shuttered at the popular encampment site near the Lind Marine building at 300 D St.

Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn said city staff is looking into the complaint. It was not immediately clear whether the tap was controlled by the city, or was privately owned. But one spigot is attached to a post bearing city of Petaluma signage.

Jason Sarris, who heads the Novato chapter of the California Homeless Union, said he found out the spigot had been shuttered two weeks ago while hosting a barbecue for the residents at the site, which is dotted with at least 20 tents. He said lack of access to water is a matter of health and safety.

“We all need water to sustain life,” said Sarris, who joined other activists in handing out water bottles at the encampment. “But as a safety precaution, I think there should be water here because of fire safety.”

Some residents at the encampment also relied on that water for bathing purposes. Sarah Gossage said she wound up in Petaluma after the houseboat she previously lived on was stolen, right when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Normally homeless people have a gym membership so they can take showers. But when COVID hit, they shut down everything at the gyms,” said Gossage. “I was livid, so I bought a garden hose and a sprayer, and I said, ‘The first spigot I find, I don’t care, I’m just going to hook up to it and take a shower.’ And that was the first spigot that I found.”

Gossage said that, at that point, she hadn’t taken a shower in 14 days, adding that the Steamer Landing spigot became “invaluable.”

“So then we stayed here and people were able to use the garden hose whenever they wanted,” Gossage said. “In the summertime it’s nice because it’s hot, in the winter time it’s not that great.”

Gossage said that showers are usually available on Fridays at the Mary Isaak center, where residents are allowed a 10-minute slot.

“One shower a week is four showers a month,” she said. “How are we supposed to get a job or go to a job interview, or maintain a job? We’re really grateful for what we do have, but in the same breadth it’s not conducive to trying to get on our feet.”

Gossage and others called on city leaders to act to restore access to fresh, running water.

“It’s inhumane and it’s disheartening,” Gossage said. “People look at you because you’re homeless and treat you differently because you’re homeless. It’s hard on our souls.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.