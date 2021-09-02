Petaluma judo instructor offers free self-defense classes for Asian Americans

For more information on self-defense classes geared for Asian Americans 55 years and older, contact Henry Kaku at hkaku@sbcglobal.net .

Henry Kaku is a fifth degree black belt in judo who does not want to fight.

Kaku, 73, has been studying judo since 1959 when he was 9 years old. He’s been teaching it at DeLeon Judo Club in Petaluma for decades. But on a recent sunny Sunday in Santa Rosa, standing before about 20 people — mostly Asian, mostly older — Kaku, wearing a traditional gi, shared a message that wasn’t about combat.

He told his audience to run.

“There is always someone stronger than you, no matter how much training you have had,” he told the group assembled before him in a park in west Santa Rosa.

Kaku was giving advice to the assembly about how to both steer clear of potential attackers and how break free if someone gets a hold of you.

Walk with a cane? Don’t be afraid to swing it. Not used to screaming at the top of your lungs? Try it. Stomp on a foot if you have to. Just win a brief moment of freedom and make a run for it.

The key, he said, isn’t winning some imaginary fight in your mind, it is getting to safety to any means necessary.

This was the third self-defense class Kaku has put together this summer in Sonoma County. The first two were in Petaluma. A fourth is planned for Sept. 19 in Cotati. All informal, all free and all aimed at giving Asian American elders tips for avoiding harassment and perhaps worse, he said.

“It’s because of all of the anti-Asian crimes that are going on in the Bay Area and nationwide,” he said. “We want to teach the elders some basic techniques they can use to maybe protect themselves.”

Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that has led the push to collect and publish data on racially motivated attacks since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, has reported 9,081 incidents nationwide between March 2020 and June 2021.

The report found that verbal harassment and shunning, two things that don’t qualify as hate crimes, make up the largest share of incidents. Reports of physical assaults, the third leading category, rose from 10.8% to 16.6% year over year. And Asian Americans may have more stress from racism and harassment than from COVID-19, according to the same study.

A U.S. Census survey released in August found that Asian Americans were twice as likely as whites to admit they didn’t have enough food throughout the pandemic, citing a fear of going out.

Kaku, who has long been a member of the Japanese American Citizens League in Sonoma County, said the rise in reports of harassment and violence against Asians and Pacific Islanders across the country prompted the creation of Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition of Sonoma County this summer.

Slightly less than 5% of Sonoma County residents are Asian and 0.4% are Pacific Islander, according to the latest census data. But AAPI advocates say huge groups of people fall under the AAPI umbrella and many seek cultural connections.

“We need to know our community,” said Grace Cheung-Schulman, an AAPI founder from Santa Rosa.

At the class, which AAPI Sonoma County helped publicize, the focus was connection and common sense keys to self-protection.

About 20 people and six instructors worked on skills using leverage, on gaining just a sliver of space needed to make a getaway and perhaps, most crucially, conveying confidence and maintaining awareness.

“At this point, with our body condition, it’s not really realistic that if somebody grabs me I’m going to overpower him,” said Anna Tu of Windsor. “But common sense, be aware, walking with confidence, not being scared and being mindful of where you are, that will help you a lot.”

Susan Morohashi came for those common sense nuggets of advice.

“I think it’s unfortunate that now in the country, and maybe worldwide, you know, once again ugliness is rearing its head and attacking certain groups of people,” she said. “It’s never really stopped, in a way, but now it’s getting more press. But I didn’t really come for that, I came to learn new skills.”

And new skills can mean simply finding one’s voice, said Ginny Breeland, a sixth-degree black belt in Aikido who helped instruct the lesson.

“It’s really hard because you are conditioned to be nice and kind and not make problems and not cause trouble, so we are very quiet, we really don’t like to yell,” said Breeland, who is Filipino American.

To Breeland’s mind, the “we” covers a lot: Women, Asians, elders.

“It’s almost important to practice yelling out loud, to hear your own voice,” she said. “Because sometimes that’s very foreign to us, especially if you are brought up that way.”

Cheung-Schulman of AAPI Sonoma County helped rally folks to the self-defense class, but said the group wants to do more. It isn’t all about getting away, she said, a lot of the aim is coming together.

“Asians are very diverse, not only because of ethnicity, where they come from in the old country, but their condition, their economic background,” she said. “We are trying very hard to get to know people and figure out what they need.”

And the self-defense classes are but one piece of it.

“There may be people who want a more militant approach. That is not my objective,” she said. “It’s to see people, let them know we exist and ‘We are there to be with you, not just to help you but to be with you.’”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.