Petaluma Junior High School students, staff evacuated after anonymous bomb threat

Students and staff at Petaluma Junior High School in Petaluma have returned to their classrooms after an anonymous bomb threat prompted a campus evacuation Friday morning.

After police gave the go-ahead, students were permitted back on campus by 12:50 p.m., said Matthew Harris, superintendent of Petaluma City Schools. That was about three hours after Petaluma Police Department said the threat was first reported.

An email message the school district sent to parents said the threat was received via the StopIt Reporting App.

“We have safely moved students from the campus classrooms and have deployed CHP bomb-sniffing dogs to search the campus,” the email said.

Anyone with any further information about the threat is asked to contact the Petaluma police at 707-778-3372.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

