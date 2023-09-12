When 14-year-old Zoe Rice started her run as a sprint kayaker, she didn’t imagine she’d be competing in her first national competition just two years later – and winning big while representing her Petaluma team.

Rice, an eighth grader at the Petaluma Accelerated Charter School and a member of the local River Town Racers kayak club, earned nine total medals at the American Canoe Association National Championship kayak races that took place Aug. 1-4 in Sarasota, Florida. Seven of those medals were gold, with Rice also earning a silver and a bronze.

“It was really amazing,” she said about her time at the national competition.

Rice was one of 10 River Town Racers that went to the nationals this year, and one of five to bring home a total of 17 medals.

The others bringing home medals included Petaluma resident Violet Ryan with a total of five earned medals – three silvers and two bronze. Vaughn Schenk, who is from Seattle but competes with the Petaluma team, earned a gold, while Rohnert Park brothers Zachary and Petri Alva got a silver and bronze, respectively.

“We are so thrilled, not just for (Zoe) but also the whole team was pretty successful,” said coach Susan Starbird, who earned medals as a member of the the U.S. National (kayak) Marathon Team in 1998 and 2001 and started coaching the sport in the early 2000s.

Starbird added, “And we’re lucky because Petaluma is sort of known to be a fiercely competitive club, but a little one. So we’re always really happy for our athletes when they come back with a bunch of awards.”

The Alva duo, who made Team USA, hope to qualify in a two-man kayak event for the 2024 Olympics at team trials next spring. Zachary raced for the USA during Sprint Kayak World Cup regattas in Duisberg, Germany, and in Paris, France, this past month.

Locally and more recently, six of the River Town Racers, Petaluma’s all-ages kayak and surfski racing team, competed in the Petaluma Marathon sponsored by the North Bay Rowing Club on Sept. 3.

There, River Town Racer Noah Best, age 12 and paddling solo, finished the quarter-marathon in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 32 seconds. A four-man kayak paddled by 15-year olds Sebastian Kauffman, Jonas Moore, Aidan Fusco and Beck Geiser also finished the half-marathon in 1 hour, 42 minutes and 8 seconds. Solo kayaker Thade Hutchins, 14, finished the half in 2 hours, 20 minutes and 54 seconds.

The team also competed in the “Water Street Sprints” that took place during the Sept. 9 Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest, where spectators could view the kayakers from the festival area on Water Street, from the Balshaw Bridge or from the west side of the River Plaza shopping center.

Starbird said sprint kayakers can begin competing at the international level starting at the age of 15, and is hopeful that more of the River Town Racers will qualify to do so next year. Rice is hoping to be one of those to soon compete overseas, with the end goal being the opportunity to compete in the Olympics.

Rice also credited her River Town Racers coaches with getting her to where she is as a competitive kayaker.

“They’ve really helped me achieve everything that I have and make me a better person overall,“ she said.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.