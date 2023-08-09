Petaluma leaders rebuff Grand Jury report findings

AMELIA RICHARDSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 8, 2023, 6:58PM
Nearly two months after the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury released its annual watchdog report, which questioned the extended use of an outsourced firm within Petaluma’s Planning Department, the city’s response disagreed with a majority of the findings.

“I feel like the Grand Jury report was the most superficial and weakest report I have seen in my 2.5 years on the council,” said council member Dennis Pocekay.

On Monday, the Petaluma City Council voted 6-1 to approve an official response to the Presiding Judge of the Sonoma County Superior Court, which was drafted by the city manager’s office.

Following a citizen complaint in December 2022, the Grand Jury investigated Petaluma’s relationship with the Bay Area planning consultant group Metropolitan Group, or M-Group, which was first hired by the city in 2009 as a cost-saving measure during the global economic downtown. The city laid off its entire planning staff of 17 full-time positions, outsourcing all planning services to save money on pensions, salaries, recruitment and other employee expenses.

But as the economy recovered and development projects ramped back up, the city continued to extend its contracts with the M-Group, the report said, without formal performance review or cost-benefit analysis.

City officials strongly rebuffed that assessment.

“The city has repeatedly conducted cost-benefit analyses of the services M-Group performs for the city, which continue to show that the city’s contract with M-Group yields significant savings for the city,” the response states.

The city’s analysis showed an annual net savings of $624,417 from contracting with the M-Group versus hiring planning department employees. Since July 1, 2022, the city has paid the M-Group $2.6 million for its services.

The city is banking on the firm’s expertise to get through its multi-year General Plan update, which is expected to be completed in 2025. In early 2026, about six months before the M-Group’s most recent contract expires, the city said it will request proposals and consider contracts from additional planning services firms.

“This allows the city to avoid interrupting and delaying the General Plan effort and to avoid significant delay costs that would result otherwise,” according to the city’s response.

Other cities in Sonoma County, such as Cotati, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park, have also outsourced planning functions as a cost-saving measure, the report states, but “Petaluma is the only city that has used contract employees to staff an entire planning division for such a long time.”

A ‘hybrid’ planning model

Currently, 15 of the 16 planning department staff members are M-Group employees, although they were not originally labeled that way on the city’s website, which caused the Grand Jury to cite a “lack of transparency about outsourcing with the citizens of Petaluma.” The city has since updated its website based on the report’s recommendation.

Employees also wear badges and carry business cards that identify them as part of the M-Group, the city noted.

Use of the word “hybrid” to describe the employees in the department became a point of contention, since only one staffer is on the city’s payroll. The word was ultimately removed from the city’s response at the request of council member Brian Barnacle.

Healy, the lone vote against the response, questioned the fairness of using contract employees in such a large capacity.

“Pretty much the entire savings of using the M-Group is because its employees don’t get pension benefits,” Healy told the Argus after the meeting. “That may have made sense when the city was in a financial crisis, but we are no longer in one. They are essentially second-class employees.”

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Healy said he had “nothing but the greatest respect for the integrity and confidence of the M-Group employees I’ve worked with over the years.” But he took issue with the tone of the city’s response, which he said was “really quite hostile” to the idea of a true hybrid model.

Council member Karen Nau raised concerns about the public’s reaction to the outsourcing decision.

“The reason we have the Grand Jury report is because citizens felt they weren’t being heard. Citizens felt they had more questions than the city was answering,” she said. “We want to avoid citizens complaining about not being heard. That’s our job.”

Conflict of interest

Along with cost and transparency, the Grand Jury report also noted that an outsourced planning department may not always serve the people of Petaluma.

“A planning department that is entirely staffed by contracted employees might create a potential for conflict of interest,” the report stated, however, it did not find any evidence of this.

The city responded that elected leaders, city employees and contractors are all subject to laws including the Political Reform Act of 1974 and regulations from the Fair Political Practices Commission, that restrict conflicts of interest within government bodies.

“These laws and regulations all prohibit public agency officials, employees and contractors from acting on behalf of the government when doing so could affect their personal financial interests,” the city said.

People cannot benefit financially from “an official decision or action on behalf of the government.”

The response adds, “Significant civil and, in some cases, criminal penalties apply to violation of the conflict of interest laws and regulations.”

The Grand Jury also recommended the city conduct a formal survey of Petalumans by Dec. 31 “to better understand their awareness and understanding of the outsourcing of the planning department and their experiences interacting with M-Group employees.”

To that, the city said “the recommendation has not yet been implemented, and will not be implemented, because it is not reasonable.” Because the council is “attuned to the community’s values and all of its needs,” the response instead suggests that by the end of 2024, the city will "conduct a formal survey to increase awareness of the full range of existing city services and “solicit feedback on the effectiveness of those services and the community’s needs.”

'Good work’

Throughout Monday’s City Council meeting, while there was a hint of criticism, the majority of comments from council members and residents reflected gratitude for the work M-Group employees have contributed to the city's latest milestones.

“The M-Group partnership has been integral to Petaluma’s landmark legislation over the years in response to climate change and the housing crisis, including adoption of an all-electric code, visitability and universal design regulations, fossil fuel gas station ban, emergency shelter declaration, reduction in applicable development impact fees for affordable housing, and most recently, adoption and certification of the city’s sixth cycle Housing Element,” the city said in its response statement.

Mayor Kevin McDonnell added, “Petaluma is a leader in so many planning areas because of the M-Group’s work.”

Others rebuked the Grand Jury’s report, including General Plan Advisory Committee member Kris Rebillot, who called the findings a “nothing burger.”

“The city has received and done good work with the M-Group,” Rebillot said. “Demanding that this practice ends would bankrupt us and limit our ability to do good work.”

Petaluma’s response to Grand Jury findings

The full extent of city statements in response to “Outsourcing Petaluma Planning Department: Is It Better or Is It Easier?” can be found at https://tinyurl.com/mt8ftsth

Read the city of Petaluma’s response:

https://tinyurl.com/yun2c4zh

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

