Nearly two months after the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury released its annual watchdog report, which questioned the extended use of an outsourced firm within Petaluma’s Planning Department, the city’s response disagreed with a majority of the findings.

“I feel like the Grand Jury report was the most superficial and weakest report I have seen in my 2.5 years on the council,” said council member Dennis Pocekay.

On Monday, the Petaluma City Council voted 6-1 to approve an official response to the Presiding Judge of the Sonoma County Superior Court, which was drafted by the city manager’s office.

Following a citizen complaint in December 2022, the Grand Jury investigated Petaluma’s relationship with the Bay Area planning consultant group Metropolitan Group, or M-Group, which was first hired by the city in 2009 as a cost-saving measure during the global economic downtown. The city laid off its entire planning staff of 17 full-time positions, outsourcing all planning services to save money on pensions, salaries, recruitment and other employee expenses.

But as the economy recovered and development projects ramped back up, the city continued to extend its contracts with the M-Group, the report said, without formal performance review or cost-benefit analysis.

City officials strongly rebuffed that assessment.

“The city has repeatedly conducted cost-benefit analyses of the services M-Group performs for the city, which continue to show that the city’s contract with M-Group yields significant savings for the city,” the response states.

The city’s analysis showed an annual net savings of $624,417 from contracting with the M-Group versus hiring planning department employees. Since July 1, 2022, the city has paid the M-Group $2.6 million for its services.

The city is banking on the firm’s expertise to get through its multi-year General Plan update, which is expected to be completed in 2025. In early 2026, about six months before the M-Group’s most recent contract expires, the city said it will request proposals and consider contracts from additional planning services firms.

“This allows the city to avoid interrupting and delaying the General Plan effort and to avoid significant delay costs that would result otherwise,” according to the city’s response.

Other cities in Sonoma County, such as Cotati, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park, have also outsourced planning functions as a cost-saving measure, the report states, but “Petaluma is the only city that has used contract employees to staff an entire planning division for such a long time.”

A ‘hybrid’ planning model

Currently, 15 of the 16 planning department staff members are M-Group employees, although they were not originally labeled that way on the city’s website, which caused the Grand Jury to cite a “lack of transparency about outsourcing with the citizens of Petaluma.” The city has since updated its website based on the report’s recommendation.

Employees also wear badges and carry business cards that identify them as part of the M-Group, the city noted.

Use of the word “hybrid” to describe the employees in the department became a point of contention, since only one staffer is on the city’s payroll. The word was ultimately removed from the city’s response at the request of council member Brian Barnacle.

Healy, the lone vote against the response, questioned the fairness of using contract employees in such a large capacity.

“Pretty much the entire savings of using the M-Group is because its employees don’t get pension benefits,” Healy told the Argus after the meeting. “That may have made sense when the city was in a financial crisis, but we are no longer in one. They are essentially second-class employees.”

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Healy said he had “nothing but the greatest respect for the integrity and confidence of the M-Group employees I’ve worked with over the years.” But he took issue with the tone of the city’s response, which he said was “really quite hostile” to the idea of a true hybrid model.

Council member Karen Nau raised concerns about the public’s reaction to the outsourcing decision.

“The reason we have the Grand Jury report is because citizens felt they weren’t being heard. Citizens felt they had more questions than the city was answering,” she said. “We want to avoid citizens complaining about not being heard. That’s our job.”

Conflict of interest

Along with cost and transparency, the Grand Jury report also noted that an outsourced planning department may not always serve the people of Petaluma.

“A planning department that is entirely staffed by contracted employees might create a potential for conflict of interest,” the report stated, however, it did not find any evidence of this.