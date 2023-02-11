Petaluma Library exhibit addresses oppression of Black people in America

Staying true to the ideas of freedom, liberty and justice for all is at the heart of an exhibit “From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom: The Power of Black Resistance,” at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum as part of Black History Month.

The display of books, photos and articles examines the early and ongoing efforts of African Americans to resist, organize plan and educate themselves in a way that holds the United States accountable to the ideals set forth in the U.S. Constitution.

The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, can be viewed Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and runs through March 26, 2023. The library is located at 20 Fourth Street, Petaluma.