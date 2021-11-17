Petaluma man accused of making criminal threats in gas station dispute

A Petaluma man was arrested Monday after he got into a dispute with a woman at a gas station and told her he would “find her and kill her,” police said.

The dispute happened just before 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Valero station on East Washington Street, police said in a Nixle alert.

It began when the man paid the cashier $20 for gas, but said the wrong pump number. The woman started using the pump he had paid for, thinking it was charging her credit card, said Petaluma Police Lt. Jeremy Walsh.

“He comes out and immediately starts yelling at her,” Walsh said, noting that the man and woman did not know each other.

“She realizes, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I made a mistake,’ and offers to pay back the $20,” Walsh said. “He was very argumentative and made the threats at that point.”

The woman took a picture with her cell phone of the man's vehicle and shared it with police, according to Walsh.

Police identified the man, Richard Crandall, and found him Monday in front on his home in Petaluma, according to the alert.

Crandall, 68, was on pretrial release for crimes he was suspected of committing in September, when Petaluma police said he loaded a gun, pointed it at a man he was fighting with and threatened to kill the man.

Following that incident, he was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm, according to police.

Terms of Crandall’s release include not possessing guns and ammunition and the ability for police to raid his home without a warrant.

Police searched Crandall’s home on Monday and found a “tomahawk-style axe,” a sword, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Crandall was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats and violating the terms of his pretrial release.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.