Petaluma man arrested after causing scene atop downtown building, tearing up and throwing roof tiles

A 23-year-old man believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance drew a large police and fire response to downtown Petaluma early Sunday, when he was discovered yelling and tearing up roofing tiles and hurling them over the side of a multistory building.

Quentin Parramore was erratic and agitated when first reported about 7:20 a.m., and was spotted walking around on rain-slicked tiles as police began to talk to him from the ground in an effort to de-escalate the situation, authorities said. At times he approached the front ledge to lob tiles off the roof, according to a news release issued later by police Sgt. Ryan Suhrke.

A second group of officers climbed up to the back side of the roof, meanwhile, and began negotiating with him, as well. When he walked to a certain point toward the center of the roof, they moved to apprehend him and succeeded, despite his resistance and the slippery conditions, Suhrke wrote.

The news release did not identify the building except to say it was in the 100 block of Petaluma Boulevard North, which is near Western Avenue.

Officers brought him off the roof with the aid of a ladder truck from the local fire department.

The building owner estimated damage at about $4,000, police said.

Parramore, who has no permanent address, was arrested for suspected felony vandalism and drug possession, police said.

