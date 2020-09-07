Petaluma man arrested at police station after altercation involving golf club

A Petaluma man was jailed Sunday after a roving altercation with police which began after authorities said he raised a golf club at officers and ended outside the Petaluma Police Station, where he was arrested.

Officers first encountered, Todd Naus, 35, after they were dispatched at 12:41 p.m. on a report of a man waving a gun in a field near the police station. The Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Henry 1, also responded.

No gun was recovered, but when officers arrived, they say Naus fled the area with a golf club. As police gave chase on foot, they say Naus stopped and raised the club at approaching officers, prompting an officer to shoot Naus with a Taser, which police said had little effect.

Naus eventually made his way to the front of the police station, where he would subsequently ditch the golf club and be arrested with minor injuries, according to the release.

Naus, who police said was homeless, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, as well as resisting or obstructing a peace officer by using threat of violence, according to the police department. His bail was set at $50,000.

Three Petaluma officers were evaluated for heat exhaustion in the wake of the melee.

