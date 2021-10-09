Petaluma man arrested in Friday night shooting

A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Friday night in connection with a shooting at his home on the east side of town, police said.

Alta Drive resident Scott Walter Price, 64, was taken into custody a short time after a neighbor reported hearing the victim calling for help from the backyard about 6 p.m. and alerted police, authorities said.

The victim was shot once and suffered major injuries but is expected to survive, Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons said.

His name is not being released because of the ongoing investigation.

It appeared the two men knew each other, police said. The victim was visiting Price at his home near McDowell Elementary School when they began arguing and Price reportedly fired a weapon.

Officers and firefighters took the victim to Petaluma Valley Hospital, from which he was transferred to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for continued treatment.

Lyons said there was a brief period when police thought they might need to call a crisis team and negotiate Price’s surrender, but he soon came out of the house and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked shortly into the Sonoma County Jail shortly after midnight on suspicion of attempted homicide and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

