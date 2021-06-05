Petaluma man arrested in Grocery Outlet robbery

A Petaluma man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of stealing multiple items from a Petaluma grocery and then punching a store employee who confronted him outside the business.

Steven Jamieson, 40, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on robbery and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, which was linked to suspected fentanyl police found in Jamieson’s possession during his arrest, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

He remained at the jail Saturday morning on a bail of $50,000, online jail records showed.

The robbery was reported to police at the East Washington Street Grocery Outlet at 8:30 p.m. Officers suspect Jamieson entered the business and placed several items into his backpack and then left without paying, the news release said.

An employee who witnessed the theft then followed Jamieson outside and confronted him, leading to an argument and struggle over the backpack. Jamieson then punched the employee in the face and ran away, police said.

Officers found Jamieson a short distance from the business, and a search of his belongings turned up the stolen items and the suspected fentanyl, police said.

