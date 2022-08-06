Petaluma man claims to shoot intruder, is arrested after police find no evidence of break-in

Gunfire led Petaluma police to arrest a suspect Friday morning after he called officers to his home.

Tyler Elliott, 28, was arrested at about 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Willow Drive. He’s suspected of negligent discharge of a firearm, probation violation, possessing an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Police received a 911 call from a person who said Elliot had called them claiming he shot someone at his home. Officers went to the home but did not find any signs of a disturbance.

While there, Elliot also called dispatchers. He was then ordered to come out of the home, according to police.

Officers searched the home and found an assault rifle and a shattered glass door. Elliot is suspected of shooting the door from inside the home. There was no evidence of an intruder or anyone trying to break in, police said.

Investigators believe one round was fired and it struck a concrete patio. No injuries were reported.

