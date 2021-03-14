Petaluma man hit with ‘wooden karate sword’

A conflict between two men in Petaluma on March 5 turned violent when one of the parties hit the other with a large bamboo stick that included a makeshift grip, according to a news release issued by the Petaluma Police Department on Saturday.

Anthony Smith, 34, was booked at the Sonoma County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and violation of probation. It was unclear when Smith was arrested. The department did not return phone calls seeking additional information.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the vicinity of Steamer Landing Park that Friday. The victim, who is 69, said a man hit him in the head with a “wooden karate sword.” Another Petaluma patrolman located Smith on Lakeville Highway and detained him without incident, and the victim positively identified his assailant. Police described both men as homeless.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the incident and was treated at the scene by members of the Petaluma Fire Department. Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.