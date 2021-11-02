Subscribe

Petaluma man killed in Friday night crash in Cotati

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2021, 2:57PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

A Petaluma man was killed last week after his Dodge pickup overturned in Cotati, investigators said.

Jacob Parsons, 40, died just before 10:30 p.m. Friday on West Sierra Avenue near West School Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and found the driver trapped in the overturned vehicle with serious injuries.

He was the only person involved in the crash and was not wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP.

Paramedics were taking Parsons to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital but he died before they arrived, officials said.

The CHP is investigating and asks that anyone with information about the crash call 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette