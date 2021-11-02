Petaluma man killed in Friday night crash in Cotati

A Petaluma man was killed last week after his Dodge pickup overturned in Cotati, investigators said.

Jacob Parsons, 40, died just before 10:30 p.m. Friday on West Sierra Avenue near West School Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and found the driver trapped in the overturned vehicle with serious injuries.

He was the only person involved in the crash and was not wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP.

Paramedics were taking Parsons to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital but he died before they arrived, officials said.

The CHP is investigating and asks that anyone with information about the crash call 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi