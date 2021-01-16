Petaluma man remains critically injured after crash

A Petaluma man who was seriously injured after he crashed into a line of cars waiting at a stop sign Thursday has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities said.

Eliseo Ramirez-Gomez, 67, was going west in a Chevy Cruze on Old Adobe Road near Penngrove when he crashed into a Toyota RAV4 waiting behind a row of stopped cars at the intersection of David Lane, the CHP said in a news release. Ramirez-Gomez remained in critical condition Friday morning.

The crash pushed the RAV4 with so much force that it hit a Toyota Yaris in front of it. The Yaris then hit the back of a Toyota Scion farther ahead, the CHP said.

Officers suspect Ramirez-Gomez, who was traveling over 50 mph at the time of the crash, was under the influence of alcohol, prompting authorities to place him under arrest, the CHP said.

He remained at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries as of Friday. The driver of the RAV4 sustained minor injuries and the people in the other two vehicles were unharmed, the CHP said.

