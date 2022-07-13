Petaluma man sentenced for 2020 fatal DUI collision

A Petaluma man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison after a jury convicted him of a DUI collision that killed another man in September 2020.

James Thomas Watkins, 43, was convicted of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in May.

He suffered seizures that led to multiple collisions but he still continued to drive, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. He concealed this condition from doctors, police and the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

In 2020, Watkins lost control of a Toyota Prius and struck Mario Gongora Castaneda on McDowell Boulevard at Baywood Drive, a residential intersection with a roundabout in Petaluma.

Following the collision, Petaluma police reported Watkins was driving south on McDowell when he drove onto the sidewalk just before the roundabout.

Gongora Castaneda was struck while he was taking trash cans to a curb.

The 53-year-old, who was a chef and owner of JJ’s Burger Joint in Novato, died at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

He is survived by family members, including his wife, who witnessed the collision, according to the DA’s office.

Police in 2020 said they found Watkins in the middle of the roundabout and he was not injured.

He denied suffering from a seizure disorder. Police arrested him on suspicion of DUI and later learned he had low levels of his seizure prevention medication in his system

The medication was “common for individuals in the later phases of a convulsive seizure,” according to the DA’s office.

Further investigation showed Watkins was involved in three other collisions in the 2½ years prior to the fatality.

He concealed his seizure disorder following at least one of those collisions and he lied about his condition on his driver’s license application, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi