Petaluma man slays wife, kills himself inside their home

A Petaluma man shot his wife multiple times, then turned the pistol on himself in a bedroom in what police said Friday appeared to be a murder-suicide inside their northeast Petaluma home.

Debbie Passanisi, 54, was found slain in a common area of the couple’s Shenandoah Court home, with several gunshot wounds, Lt. Ed Crosby said.

Her husband, Mark Passanisi, 56, was found dead in a bedroom, a handgun nearby. It appears he died of one self-inflicted gunshot, Crosby said.

One of the couple’s daughters, an adult who lives in the area, found their bodies Thursday morning.

A motive was unclear, Crosby said, and there were no notes left.

“It’s not a case where they decided together to do this,” he said, noting that Debbie was struck more than once by gunfire and in another part of the house.

Nor did anything seem to be amiss in the house, as if there’d been a violent fight.

“There was no forced entry, no sign of a robbery. There is no evidence at this point to suggest any third party was responsible for this,” Crosby said.

He said the couple’s adult children had some insights into the couple’s relationship but much of it was speculation. Police will scour the couple’s phones and computer usage to try to determine what may have led to the slaying.

The couple had two adult daughters and a son who live in Petaluma and the Bay Area, and a large extended family throughout Sonoma County and the greater Bay Area.

Police had no record of problems at the house, off Sonoma Mountain Parkway and Rainier Avenue.

“Of course there may have been problems between them that we don’t know about,” Crosby said.

Mark Passanisi had a 2008 arrest for carrying a concealed firearm in a car, a misdemeanor. Solano County Court records were unclear on the outcome of that case. There was no indication that the handgun used to kill his wife and himself was illegally obtained, Crosby said.

Debbie Ann Culley Passanisi was from Terra Linda in Marin County and went to Terra Linda High School, according to her Facebook page. She had worked in real estate in Petaluma, for Coldwell Banker and more recently at Century 21 Bundesen.

Mark Richard Passanisi was born in San Rafael and also went to Terra Linda High. He was a former general foreman for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 6, according to his LinkedIn page.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.