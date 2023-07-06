Petaluma man still missing nearly 4 days after being swept downstream in Yosemite

Hayden Klemenok was a dedicated athlete who played baseball at Santa Rosa Junior College and before that, Casa Grande High School.

“He could go 4-for-4 one day and 0-for-4 the next and either way, he’d still have that ‘HK’ smile,” said Casa Grande baseball coach Paul Maytorena.

In 2021, Klemenok transferred to San Diego State. He graduated in May with a degree in Business Administration, and went to work as a financial analyst at a realty company.

He is a beloved son and sibling, and a budding martial artist who several weeks ago earned his blue belt in jujitsu.

And now the Petaluma native is a cautionary tale.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Klemenok and a half dozen of his college buddies were backpacking in Yosemite National Park.

Their hike that day was strenuous, rising 2,200 vertical feet over 4 miles, to the upper reaches of Chilnualna Falls. While the climb was relentless, the trail offered stunning views of waterfalls and the Wawona Dome.

At one point, according to news reports, Klemenok approached the edge of Chilnualna Creek, swollen with snowmelt and moving swiftly. When he got down on all fours, either to take a drink or cool his head, Klemenok was swept downstream. While his friends ran after him, according to NBC7 News in San Diego, which spoke to Hayden’s father, Kevin Klemenok, he soon disappeared from sight, and hasn’t been seen since.

The search for the 24-year-old is now a “recovery,” rather than a rescue, according to that news outlet.

According to family friends, Klemenok’s parents, Kevin and Michelle, are in the Yosemite area. They did not reply on Wednesday to requests for updates on their son.

On July 4, Yosemite National Park issued a “Missing Person” alert for Klemenok, describing what he was wearing that day — “a tan, brimmed hat, white sunglasses, red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks, and white Adidas shoes” — and asking for help from anyone who might have seen him in that area.

“Hayden was backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Fall on July 2, 2023. At approximately 2 pm, he entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.”

Anyone who was hiking in that area on or after July 2, 2023, is asked to email YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov or call Yosemite National Park Dispatch at 209-379-1992.

A gofundme account set up for his family had raised $33,482 as of late Wednesday afternoon. Some 350 people had donated, an outpouring that reflected the depth of Petaluma’s affection for Klemenok and his family.

A disciplined weightlifter, Klemenok was formidably sculpted. “He was an animal,” said Greg McIntyre, a martial arts instructor at Victory MMA and Fitness, the San Diego gym where Klemenok worked out. All that strength, apparently, was no match for the swift-moving Chilnualna Creek.

Near the top of the landing page on Yosemite’s official website, the alert blares: “Danger.”

“Rivers are surprisingly swift, cold and dangerous. Stay back from flowing water!

“Rivers and creeks in Yosemite are at or near flood stage. Stay out of rivers and creeks. Stay away from rock adjacent to rivers; wet rock is extremely slick. Do not cross bridges that have water flowing over them.”

Further down, readers are warned that as of June 1, snowpack in the Merced River basin was 346% of average for this time of year. Snowpack in the Tuolumne River basin was 257% of average.

Yosemite Park Ranger and spokesman Scott Gediman did not return requests for updates on the search for Klemenok on Wednesday. The parkwide missing person alert remained in effect.

“It’s just kind of mind-blowing,” said Nik Kamages, a pitcher at Sonoma State University who has known Klemenok since middle school. He recalled his friend as a person with an easy smile and contagious laugh, “an all-around, stand-up, great guy.”

“He was a fantastic young guy, and a really good teammate,” agreed Damon Neidlinger, manager of the baseball team at Santa Rosa Junior College. Before transferring to San Diego State in 2021, Klemenok played three seasons for the Bear Cubs, two of those campaigns shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Klemenok, he said, was one of the players that “stayed the course” during the pandemic, part of a group that got together to lift weights and take batting practice on their own.

“He loved the game. He was a very hard worker. And he was in very good shape.”

That was apparent during Kemenok’s most recent jujitsu tournament, where he “submitted” all his opponents, recalled McIntyre, his instructor at Victory MMA.

With over 1,000 members, the gym isn’t particularly “intimate,” said McIntyre. “But Hayden was one of the most well-known guys on the jujitsu mat. Everyone liked him a lot.”

McIntyre was struck by how quickly Klemenok learned. “He caught on quick, learned the moves, drilled them, and put them into practice in the tournament.

“He was just one of those guys you love to have around. He wasn’t super emphatic, maybe a little on the stoic side. But he always had a smile on his face. He was very kind and helpful to everybody.

“He would’ve gone far at anything he tried to do. That’s what it seemed like.”

