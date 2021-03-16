Petaluma man suspected of assault with deadly weapon in car attack near homeless shelter

A Petaluma man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of assaulting another man with his car near the Mary Isaak Center homeless shelter, Petaluma police said in a news release.

The driver, Kyle Kruger, 28, of Petaluma, got in an argument with the man and then threw rocks and other items at him, according to police. Kruger then got in his car and ran over the man’s bicycle before speeding toward him. As the man was climbing over a nearby fence to escape, Kruger rammed his car into the fence, causing the man to fall to the ground and break his leg.

Kruger then fled from the area in his car.

Police arrived at 7 p.m. and found the man with the broken leg. He was admitted to a local hospital.

An officer searching the area found Kruger driving on Washington Street at Keller Street and took him into custody. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail for suspected assault with a deadly a weapon and was being held on $30,000 bail.

