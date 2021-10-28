Petaluma man suspected of fleeing police with child in car

A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of leading police on a chase while his child was in the car Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Akers, 21, surrendered to authorities about 10 a.m. Wednesday — about 18 hours after the pursuit took place, Petaluma police said.

He’s suspected of felony evading and child endangerment.

About 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was on Windsor Drive when he saw a Toyota Camry cross an intersection at 35 mph without stopping for a stop sign.

The officer stopped the car at Windsor and D Street and it was occupied by a driver, passenger and child in a safety seat.

The suspect drove off on D Street before turning onto Sunnyslope Avenue and then G Street at speeds of 50 mph.

Police said the officer stopped chasing the suspect at G Street since pedestrians were present and the child was in the Toyota. The chase lasted about half a mile.

Officials found the car at the suspect’s home on I Street where an unharmed passenger and child also were discovered. Akers was not present.

According to police, Akers drove without a valid license but he did not explain why he fled from the officer.

