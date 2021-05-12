Petaluma man suspected of throwing Molotov cocktail at woman

A Petaluma man was arrested Monday accused of creating a Molotov cocktail and using it to set fire to a woman and her belongings under a bridge, according to authorities.

Jesus Orosco, 43, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats and threatening a police officer, Petaluma police said.

The unidentified woman suffered minor burns to her feet.

Officers responded to a call at 5:31 p.m. at Lynch Creek under the North McDowell Boulevard bridge of woman who had possibly been set on fire, police said.

Orosco and the woman had been camping under the bridge when he became upset with her, police said. He allegedly lit a partially used bottle of alcohol on fire and threw it at a mattress that she was laying upon.

Two witnesses called 911 and went to confront Orosco, who then started to put out the fire, police said.

Officers arrived and Orosco became angry and threatened to kill an officer, police said.

He was transported to the Sonoma County Jail with bail was set at $250,000.

The woman was treated at a hospital and released.